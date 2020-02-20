Global  

Mahashivratri to be celebrated on Friday

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Floral garlands, oil lamps and strings of fairy lights adorn 'shivalas' including those in Babulnath, Jogeshwari, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar as devotees prepare to celebrate the festival of Mahashivratri Friday. Special prayers will be performed at midnight to celebrate the wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvati.
