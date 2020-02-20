Mahashivratri to be celebrated on Friday Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Floral garlands, oil lamps and strings of fairy lights adorn 'shivalas' including those in Babulnath, Jogeshwari, Ambernath and Ulhasnagar as devotees prepare to celebrate the festival of Mahashivratri Friday. Special prayers will be performed at midnight to celebrate the wedding of Lord Shiva with Parvati. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TOI Mumbai Mumbai: Mahashivratri to be celebrated on Friday https://t.co/vVjHlXvffZ 1 hour ago STREET VOICE MAGAZINE Srinagar : Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Wednesday convened a meeting to review the arrang… https://t.co/Au7FXyMOzx 8 hours ago OnlineNews Mahashivratri 2020 | Download Happy Shivratri Wishes Images Quotes & Wallpapers – Mahashivratri is celebrated on Fr… https://t.co/h2MEBlN3GA 6 days ago Rgyan In 2020 Shivratri would be celebrated on Friday, 21 February. Check the Auspicious time and Shubh Muhurat for Puja… https://t.co/FWbyUoqA6y 1 week ago