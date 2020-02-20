Rajasthan budget highlights: DA of govt employees hiked by 5%; over 53,000 vacant posts to be filled up Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

The Rajasthan government in its budget 2020-21 proposed a Rs 100-crore 'Nirogi Rajasthan' fund for healthcare, an authority to run a campaign against adulteration and 'no-bag day' in all government schools on Saturdays, among others. 👓 View full article

