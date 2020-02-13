Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Article 371 would not be touched, assures Home Minister Amit Shah to people of Northeast

Article 371 would not be touched, assures Home Minister Amit Shah to people of Northeast

Zee News Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Amit Shah said, "Misinformation was spread after the abrogation of Article 370 that Article 371 will also be scrapped. It will never happen. Nobody has any such intention."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India responds after China cries 'sabotage' over Amit Shah's Arunachal trip [Video]India responds after China cries 'sabotage' over Amit Shah's Arunachal trip

India responded to China's statements regarding the Union Home Minister's recent trip. Amit Shah travelled to Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of the north-eastern state's 34th Statehood Day.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:57Published

Amit Shah defends Delhi Police, they are nobody's enemy| OneIndia News [Video]Amit Shah defends Delhi Police, they are nobody's enemy| OneIndia News

On Delhi Police Raising Day Home Minister Amit Shah said that the police force deserves respect, at a time the forces are under increasing public scrutiny for its alleged brutal crackdown on students..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Provocative slogans may have hurt BJP in Delhi elections, but not sure: Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said BJP may have suffered in the Delhi elections because of controversial statements like "goli maaro" and...
IndiaTimes

Will he, won't he? Protesters threaten to meet Amit Shah today

*New Delhi:* The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday said that no meeting has been scheduled with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Sunday after the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bitts4ever

An Indian™ RT @ZeeNews: Article 371 would not be touched, assures Amit Shah to people of Northeast https://t.co/9KbQeUjHZ0 3 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Article 371 would not be touched, assures Home Minister Amit Shah to people of Northeast https://t.co/HrJaHu3wMB https://t.co/DQsCpoqMlK 3 hours ago

AnilP18101729

ANIL PARLI ( Anil P ) 'Article 371 would not be touched' https://t.co/mJp5tzm1EU 4 hours ago

pradipta2013

Pradipta Pati Article 371 would not be touched, Home Minister Amit Shah assures people of Northeast https://t.co/VCtZIGM4jC -… https://t.co/SAvENXMSqp 4 hours ago

msnindia

MSN India Home Minister Amit Shah assures people of Northeast https://t.co/Taf4kBIRw8 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.