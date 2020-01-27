Global  

Contrary to Clinton’s ‘ghost town’, Trump will find Agra a living city

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Learning a lesson from extra sanitization of the city ahead of then US President Bill Clinton’s March 2000 visit which led Clinton to term Agra as a “ghost town”, district authorities plan to improve upon their image this time around.
