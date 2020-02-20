Global  

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are planning to tie the knot on THIS date?

Thursday, 20 February 2020
If the reports are to be believed, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha may be man and wife by mid-April. Reports state that Richa and Ali will throw three reception parties, one in Delhi, one in Lucknow and the other in Mumbai.
Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April.

Richa to tie the knot with Ali on April 15?

According to the latest reports, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot in mid-April in Delhi. The ceremony is touted to be an intimate affair....
Richa-Ali register themselves for wedding

There is a lot of buzz surrounding the wedding rumours of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal. Reports are rife that the Bollywood couple will be tying the knot in...
