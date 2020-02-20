Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Melania to attend happiness class at Delhi govt school

Melania to attend happiness class at Delhi govt school

Indian Express Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: FATF: All 39 members barring Turkey sent a stern message to Pakistan on terror funding|OneIndia News

FATF: All 39 members barring Turkey sent a stern message to Pakistan on terror funding|OneIndia News 03:38

 DESCRIPTION: TWO DALIT BROTHERS ACCUSED OF THEFT WERE BEATEN UP AND TORTURED ALLEGEDLY BY STAFF AT A PETROL STATION IN RAJASTHAN ON SUNDAY. DURING US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT TO INDIA NEXT WEEK, FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP IS LIKELY TO WATCH A HAPPINESS CLASS AT A DELHI GOVERNMENT SCHOOL. AHEAD OF...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip? [Video]Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip?

US First Lady might visit a Delhi government school next week. Donald and wife Melania Trump will be on a two-day trip to India from February 24. She may visit a school to take a look at the state..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia barred from attending Melania Trump's Delhi govt school visit: AAP

US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a Delhi government school in South Delhi to attend a "happiness class". The curriculum was introduced by Manish...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesIndian ExpressHindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.