You Might Like

Tweets about this TOI India Teen activist charged with sedition for saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’ https://t.co/lN89YsU2QW 38 minutes ago The India News Today Teen activist charged with sedition for saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’ | India News Latest Breaking News | Celebrity Ne… https://t.co/FAsVuCA55M 44 minutes ago Enrique Villa @jmullerhome The denomination "child/teen activist" is certainly stupid, irrational, and abusive. How come could a… https://t.co/bahsObzbhC 17 hours ago Christy in CA UCSC Activist Attacks College Republicans, Spits on American Flag; NH Man Charged with Assaulting Teen in MAGA Hat;… https://t.co/shtA5036Dr 6 days ago