Teen activist charged with sedition for saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A teenage student-activist was arrested and booked for sedition after she repeatedly raised ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in her speech at an anti-CAA-NRC protest held in central Bengaluru on Thursday evening.
