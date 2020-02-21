Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > 4 Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, including Allahabad Junction, get new names

4 Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, including Allahabad Junction, get new names

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Four Railway Stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will now sport new names, a move aimed at reviving the identity of the ancient city.

According to an official communication on Thursday, Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will now be known as Prayagraj Rambag, Allahabad Chhioki has been changed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.