Day after PM Narendra Modi tasted it, ‘litti-chokha’ politics plays out in poll-bound Bihar

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s dream of seeing at least one Bihari dish on the plates of every Indian came true as PM Narendra Modi took ‘litti-chokha’ national when he tasted the dish at Hunar Haat in New Delhi on Wednesday.
News video: 'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha'

'Hunar Haat': PM Modi visits artisans fair in Delhi, relishes 'litti-chokha' 03:19

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to 'Hunar Haat' at Rajpath. He interacted with artisans and relished 'litti-chokha' and ‘kulhad’ tea at the haat. PM Modi also tried his hand at some music.

