Girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' at anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody

Girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' at anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody

DNA Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
She has been slapped with sedition charges.
News video: For hailing Pakistan, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News

For hailing Pakistan, woman sent to 14-day judicial remand | OneIndia News 01:21

 A woman who raised pro-Pakistan slogans at an anti-CAA protest rally in Bengaluru hs been slapped with sedition charges and sent to 14-day judicial remand. She snatched the microphone at the protest rally where AIMIM chief Owaisi was present and as he left the dais she started chanting Pak Zindabad...

