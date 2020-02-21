Global  

Amulya Leona, the girl who shouted `Pakistan zindabad` in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody

Zee News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Amulya Leona, the girl who raised `Pakistan zindabad` slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru was denied bail by a judicial magistrate.
Woman who raised `Pakistan zindabad` slogan in Bengaluru denied bail

The girl who raised `Pakistan zindabad` slogan at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru was denied bail by a judicial magistrate. Identified as Amulya Leona, she will...
Zee News

Girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' at anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody

She has been slapped with sedition charges.
DNA

ConstitutionPr2

Come to Common Terms Oh Indians RT @Gokhu_m: Here is the context why Amulya Leona shouted Pakistan Zindabad. I completely agree with her. She is just 19 year old brave gir… 21 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Amulya Leona, the girl who shouted `Pakistan zindabad` in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody https://t.co/F1PMURd8DG 46 minutes ago

Gokhu_m

Gokhu Here is the context why Amulya Leona shouted Pakistan Zindabad. I completely agree with her. She is just 19 year ol… https://t.co/FQdlKLL5qu 1 hour ago

PRATAPB21838216

PRATAP BANERJEE She was inspired by the hatred speeches by AIMIM leaders and had a thought that she would be appreciated by the lea… https://t.co/xKc2KX6TBj 1 hour ago

Seema41250529

Seema The girl who shouted...pakistan zindabad....Amulya Leona Noronhna....Has been sent to 14 day judicial custody......… https://t.co/UioByKlppT 2 hours ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Amulya Leona, the girl who shouted `Pakistan zindabad` in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody https://t.co/uMbjBv5YCn 2 hours ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Amulya Leona, the girl who shouted `Pakistan zindabad` in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody https://t.co/87OR0vSkuM 3 hours ago

OdishaDebating

Odisha Debating Forum @SuparnoSatpathy @asadowaisi @SriSri Sir, 14 days in jail for #AmulyaLeona is an over stretch. Hope @AmitShah Sir a… https://t.co/BiNChm9WkS 3 hours ago

