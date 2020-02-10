Noida-Faridabad road, shut for 69 days due to Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA stir, opens briefly for public

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday (February 21) opened the road from Kalindi Kunj to Faridabad and Jaitpur. This route goes from over Mahamaya flyover in Noida to Delhi and Faridabad.

