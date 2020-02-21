Kedarnath gates to reopen on April 29 for devotees Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the famous Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand were announced at a religious ceremony held on the occasion of Shivratri at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath where Lord Kedar is worshipped during winter. 👓 View full article

