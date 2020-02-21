Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Kedarnath gates to reopen on April 29 for devotees

Kedarnath gates to reopen on April 29 for devotees

Zee News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The auspicious hour and date for the reopening of the famous Himalayan shrine in Uttarakhand were announced at a religious ceremony held on the occasion of Shivratri at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath where Lord Kedar is worshipped during winter. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

theupdaterpost

Daily News Kedarnath gates to reopen on April 29 for devotees https://t.co/kDRmFnjM9z 24 minutes ago

PublishThe

The Publish https://t.co/nSrOriGqYg #Kedarnath gates to reopen on April 29 for devotees https://t.co/72kE1OMIkd 43 minutes ago

sunder_barange

Sunder Barange Kedarnath gates to reopen on April 29 for devotees https://t.co/Md5p53wJgp 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.