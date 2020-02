Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Nineteen-year-old Amulya Leona Noronha was whisked away from the dais on Thursday for shouting "Pakistan zindabad" at the anti-CAA rally organised by the Hindu- Muslim -Sikh-Issai Federation at the Freedom Park in the city. The girl was arrested and booked her under sections 124A, 153A and 153B of the IPC in a sedition case filed suo-motu for raising pro-Pakistan slogans.