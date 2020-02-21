Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for `Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for `Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment

Zee News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Indian Army is all set to get a new building ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment. The‘bhoomipoojan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the building was performed today (February 21) by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of new Army HQ building


IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Shopoutnews

Shopoutnews.com Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of new Army HQ building in Delhi https://t.co/KSzk7proqH https://t.co/ieWqJjVtDH 3 minutes ago

RashmiRashcon

Rashmi Singh RT @ZeeNews: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 'Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment https://t.co/jXnLzdpHKv 5 minutes ago

theupdaterpost

Daily News Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for `Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment https://t.co/eOFj0qxZO9 7 minutes ago

kushanmitra

Kushan Mitra Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of new Army HQ building https://t.co/U37IQcMgAk 7 minutes ago

Priyaykanth17

🚩प्रियेकंथ पँवार🇮🇳🏹⚔🛡 [Priyaykanth Panwar] RT @TimesNow: Report: Defence Minister @rajnathsingh lays foundation stone of new Army (@adgpi) HQ building. https://t.co/0JPIPN4vBk 7 minutes ago

inkPointMedia

inkPoint Media📰 Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Thal Sena Bhawan 📢#talk2back | 📰@TheSiasatDaily https://t.co/Z37b7gt82W 10 minutes ago

defbuff

Defbuff RT @indiasentinels: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for new “Thal Sena Bhawan” @adgpi #ThalsenaBhawan @DefenceMinIndia @rajnathsingh… 13 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: Defence Minister @rajnathsingh lays foundation stone of new Army (@adgpi) HQ building. https://t.co/0JPIPN4vBk 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.