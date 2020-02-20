Global  

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan movie review: Though funny and pertinent in doses, everything is not 'mangal' in this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer

Bollywood Life Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Though a spin-off of the 2017 hit film, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, this quasi-sequel has no bearing to its predecessor, taking off in an entirely different direction, with Kartik (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Aman (Jitendra Kumar) playing gay lovers, who due to certain complications (not connected to their sexuality) arising in Delhi where they work decide to set off to Allahabad (the timeline is set before the city's name was changed to Prayagraj) for the time being, and attend the wedding of the latter's cousin sister
