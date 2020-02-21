Bidyut dutta RT @TheQuint: A day after student activist Amulya Leona was arrested on charges of sedition for shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan, Kar… 21 seconds ago The Quint A day after student activist Amulya Leona was arrested on charges of sedition for shouting slogans in favour of Pak… https://t.co/87dDZ8ZTjR 6 minutes ago Vande Matram RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | 1st reaction from Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on '#SeditionForSale'. 'Amulya Leona has links with naxals,' say… 3 hours ago LuCifer_MorningStar RT @PTI_News: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa says the woman who has been charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an ant… 4 hours ago Bharath Bhushan NS RT @indiatvnews: Amulya had links with Naxals in past, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa #AmulyaLeona #Karnataka https://t.co/TSZ4uq2hSe 5 hours ago Pavan 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/WZmt9eKblt https://t.co/a2pROXcqab 5 hours ago Rajendra Patil RT @dna: 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/I5WqTuIIn1 6 hours ago