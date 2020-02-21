Global  

'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad'

Friday, 21 February 2020
On Thursday, Amulya Leone, 19, raised slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad' during an anti-rally in Bengaluru.
Girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' at anti-CAA protest in Bengaluru sent to 14-day judicial custody

She has been slapped with sedition charges.
DNA Also reported by •Indian ExpressIndiaTimes

yourbidyut

Bidyut dutta RT @TheQuint: A day after student activist Amulya Leona was arrested on charges of sedition for shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan, Kar… 21 seconds ago

TheQuint

The Quint A day after student activist Amulya Leona was arrested on charges of sedition for shouting slogans in favour of Pak… https://t.co/87dDZ8ZTjR 6 minutes ago

Vande_Mataram72

Vande Matram RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | 1st reaction from Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on '#SeditionForSale'. 'Amulya Leona has links with naxals,' say… 3 hours ago

SonuSubhadeep

LuCifer_MorningStar RT @PTI_News: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa says the woman who has been charged with sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an ant… 4 hours ago

bharath8585

Bharath Bhushan NS RT @indiatvnews: Amulya had links with Naxals in past, says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa #AmulyaLeona #Karnataka https://t.co/TSZ4uq2hSe 5 hours ago

jpwan08

Pavan 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/WZmt9eKblt https://t.co/a2pROXcqab 5 hours ago

Rajendrap1078

Rajendra Patil RT @dna: 'She has links with Naxals', says Karnataka CM on girl who shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' https://t.co/I5WqTuIIn1 6 hours ago

