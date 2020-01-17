Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Indian Army`s new headquarters `Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Indian Army`s new headquarters `Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment

Zee News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The Indian Army is all set to get a new building ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment. The‘bhoomipoojan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of the building was performed today (February 21) by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library [Video]Shocking moment Indian police attack university students inside library

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi have accused Indian police of barging into a library and attacking those studying inside. CCTV footage from the reading room of the library..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published

Rajnath Singh flags off & rides on new made-in-India K9 Vajra-T howitzer [Video]Rajnath Singh flags off & rides on new made-in-India K9 Vajra-T howitzer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off new K9 Vajra-T guns in Surat. The self-propelled howitzer is manufactured by Larsen and Toubro. The ceremony took place at L&T's Armoured Systems Complex.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of new Army HQ building


IndiaTimes

Trump to woo Indian executives during New Delhi visit

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet executives of large Indian companies with interests in the United States as he looks to drum up investments during his...
Reuters


Tweets about this

HIMANSH1920evil

modi failed Hindus.. RT @SwarajyaMag: ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone Of Indian Army’s New Headquarters Building https:… 2 minutes ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for new 'Thal Sena Bhawan' #ThalSenaBhawan #RajnathSingh #IndianArmy #Delhi… https://t.co/8EZaBnZ7X3 5 minutes ago

SwarajyaMag

Swarajya ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone Of Indian Army’s New Headquarters Building https://t.co/57lebKy5w7 5 minutes ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for Indian Army`s new headquarters `Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment https://t.co/27Whkee9Tw 19 minutes ago

vijaysghule

Vijay Ghule RT @indiatvnews: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of new Army headquarter building in Delhi Cantonment. For more visi… 30 minutes ago

kishorjangir_

Jangir Kishor Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji on today laid the foundation stone for the ‘Thal Sena Bhawan’, the new headquarte… https://t.co/qMRJvbzQXf 45 minutes ago

thehawk

The Hawk Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Stone of New Army HQ Building https://t.co/l6P02VWCj6 1 hour ago

vhisky

VP RT @ZeeNews: Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone for 'Thal Sena Bhawan’ in Delhi Cantonment https://t.co/jXnLzdpHKv 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.