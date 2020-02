Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu grew richer by about Rs 87 lakh as his net assets touched Rs 3.87 crore but liabilities stood at Rs 5.13 crore on account of a housing loan. His wife Bhuvaneswari, who heads the family's Heritage business, saw an increase of over Rs 8 crore in her fortune with the net assets being Rs 39.58 crore.