Shiv Sena capable of giving befitting reply to Waris Pathan's statement, says Sanjay Raut

Mid-Day Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party is capable of giving a befitting reply to statements like those made by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Waris Pathan.

"Waris Pathan made a statement that 15 crore Muslims will dominate 100 crore Indians. I warn that Shiv Sena is capable of giving a proper...
Watch: Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD slam AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi & Waris Pathan

Watch: Shiv Sena, NCP, RJD slam AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi & Waris Pathan

 AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan are facing flak from all quarters. While Owaisi is facing fire from political parties after a student raised pro-Pakistan slogans at his event, Waris pathan has been under attack for his '15 crore Vs 100 crore' remark. Shiv Sena, NCP and RJD leaders...

