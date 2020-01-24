Shiv Sena capable of giving befitting reply to Waris Pathan's statement, says Sanjay Raut
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party is capable of giving a befitting reply to statements like those made by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Waris Pathan.
"Waris Pathan made a statement that 15 crore Muslims will dominate 100 crore Indians. I warn that Shiv Sena is capable of giving a proper...
AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan are facing flak from all quarters. While Owaisi is facing fire from political parties after a student raised pro-Pakistan slogans at his event, Waris pathan has been under attack for his ’15 crore Vs 100 crore’ remark. Shiv Sena, NCP and RJD leaders...