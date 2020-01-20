Hindu NationalIst RT @JagranEnglish: In a picture shared by PMO, Maharashtra CM @OfficeofUT and his son Aditya Thackeray can be seen greeting PM @narendramod… 11 minutes ago Jagran English In a picture shared by PMO, Maharashtra CM @OfficeofUT and his son Aditya Thackeray can be seen greeting PM… https://t.co/I1fSI5QH6V 12 minutes ago Shankarnarayan Only for CM"s post he left his principles and joined in an unholy alliance. - https://t.co/TlHwxXtyFw 13 minutes ago Fast Nation On Delhi Trip, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Modi https://t.co/ytzDCIPUrv 21 minutes ago Outlook Magazine Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met PM @narendramodi here, his first visit to the national capital after taking ove… https://t.co/k51OvCDa7M 21 minutes ago Business Line Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. It was Uddhav Thackeray's first… https://t.co/cyb08OmFRI 25 minutes ago New Delhi Times Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi https://t.co/PDMunJBaQq 34 minutes ago moin shekh In first visit to Delhi after poll win, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi via @htTweets… https://t.co/YxmzS2VLV2 54 minutes ago