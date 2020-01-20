Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Uddhav Thackeray > Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met PM Modi on Friday, his first visit to the national capital after taking over the reins of the state. The chief minister's son Aditya Thackeray, who is a minister in his cabinet, also accompanied him. The Shiv Sena chief will also meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, veteran BJP leader L K Advani and Union home Minister Amit Shah.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut [Video]CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut

CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:05Published

CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting over Shirdi Temple bandh Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust [Video]CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting over Shirdi Temple bandh Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust

CM Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting over Shirdi Temple bandh Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to pull down Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi govt

*Jalgaon:* Targetting the Opposition amid speculation of "Operation Lotus" in the state in April this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on...
Mid-Day

Bhima Koregaon case not handed over to NIA, clarifies Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (February 18) said that the Bhima Koregaon case and Elgaar Parishad case are "two different" cases and he...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HinduNatl

Hindu NationalIst RT @JagranEnglish: In a picture shared by PMO, Maharashtra CM @OfficeofUT and his son Aditya Thackeray can be seen greeting PM @narendramod… 11 minutes ago

JagranEnglish

Jagran English In a picture shared by PMO, Maharashtra CM @OfficeofUT and his son Aditya Thackeray can be seen greeting PM… https://t.co/I1fSI5QH6V 12 minutes ago

Shankar63593242

Shankarnarayan Only for CM"s post he left his principles and joined in an unholy alliance. - https://t.co/TlHwxXtyFw 13 minutes ago

fastnation_

Fast Nation On Delhi Trip, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Meets PM Modi https://t.co/ytzDCIPUrv 21 minutes ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray met PM @narendramodi here, his first visit to the national capital after taking ove… https://t.co/k51OvCDa7M 21 minutes ago

businessline

Business Line Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. It was Uddhav Thackeray's first… https://t.co/cyb08OmFRI 25 minutes ago

NewDelhiTimes

New Delhi Times Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi https://t.co/PDMunJBaQq 34 minutes ago

moinshekh

moin shekh In first visit to Delhi after poll win, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray meets PM Modi via @htTweets… https://t.co/YxmzS2VLV2 54 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.