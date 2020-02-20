Global  

India reiterates Arunachal Pradesh an integral, inalienable part of country amid `opposition` of China on Amit Shah`s visit

Zee News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The statement comes in the wake of China's firm opposition to Union Home Minister Amit Shah`s visit to Arunachal Pradesh on its statehood day on February 20 and warned India against "complicating" the border issue.
News video: India responds after China cries 'sabotage' over Amit Shah's Arunachal trip

India responds after China cries 'sabotage' over Amit Shah's Arunachal trip 01:57

 India responded to China's statements regarding the Union Home Minister's recent trip. Amit Shah travelled to Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of the north-eastern state's 34th Statehood Day.

