Friday, 21 February 2020
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and held discussions on the current political situation and CAA-NPR-NRC. Sources said the leaders are learnt to have discussed the functioning of the 'Maha-Agadi' government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sonia Gandhi, discusses CAA-NPR-NRC

Uddhav Thackeray's stand on the CAA and NPR has become a major cause of disagreement among the 'Maha Vikas Agadi' allies in Maharashtra.
DNA

Uddhav Thackeray to meet Sonia as Cong, NCP firm on not allowing NPR

Uddhav Thackeray will be in New Delhi on Friday to meet PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi even as Congress and NCP appear to have further...
IndiaTimes

