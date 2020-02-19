Global  

Agra: Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, Mumtaz Mahal and Shahjahan get mudpacks at their final resting place for first time in 368 years

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
The replicas of the graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal are undergoing a clay-pack treatment for a "facelift" ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the 17th century monument on February 24.
