Agra: Ahead of Donald Trump's visit, Mumtaz Mahal and Shahjahan get mudpacks at their final resting place for first time in 368 years
Friday, 21 February 2020 () The replicas of the graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal are undergoing a clay-pack treatment for a "facelift" ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the 17th century monument on February 24.
US President Donald Trump will arrive in India to a major charm offensive in New Delhi, despite no substantive agreement on agenda. Walls have been built to hide... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •IndiaTimes •Reuters India •SBS •Mid-Day