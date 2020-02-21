Global  

3k-tonne gold reserve in UP’s Sonbhadra: GSI

IndiaTimes Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Sonbhadra, east UP’s mineral-rich district, could be sitting on a gold reserve of approximately 3,000 tonnes — five times India’s current reserve of 618.2 tonnes — worth over Rs 12 lakh crore. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has come out with this estimate following exploring for gold deposits for nearly 20 years.
