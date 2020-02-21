Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC order ensuring their safety
Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Shaheen Bagh protesters have told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Friday that if the road parallel to the protest site was opened, the apex court should pass an order ensuring their security, referring to the multiple firing incidents. The interlocutors — senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran —...
