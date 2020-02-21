Global  

Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC order ensuring their safety

Mid-Day Saturday, 22 February 2020
Shaheen Bagh protesters want SC order ensuring their safetyShaheen Bagh protesters have told the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Friday that if the road parallel to the protest site was opened, the apex court should pass an order ensuring their security, referring to the multiple firing incidents. The interlocutors — senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran —...
 Supreme Court-appointed mediators Sanjay Hegde and Sadhna Ramachandran urged Shaheen Bagh protesters to come up with solutions to traffic situation. The senior lawyers have been appointed to persuade protesters to change venue.

BREAKING NEWS: Delhi's Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA protesters continue stir, demand security and withdrawal of police cases

Amid efforts to convince the anti-CAA protesters of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh to end their agitation, which has been going on for over 70 days now, a road on Kalindi...
Zee News

Shaheen Bagh: CAA protesters want metal wall for safety

Having earlier told the interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court that it was police, and not them, who had blocked one carriageway at Shaheen Bagh,...
IndiaTimes


