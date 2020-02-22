Global  

Donald Trump to discuss CAA, NRC, raise 'religious freedom' issue with PM Modi during India visit: US official

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Donald Trump is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24-25 along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.
News video: Trump to discuss 'religious freedom' with PM Modi on India visit | OneIndia News

Trump to discuss 'religious freedom' with PM Modi on India visit | OneIndia News 03:18

 US concerened over NRC and CAA issues, to raise religious freedom with PM Modi; FATF sends stern warning to Pakistan, sets June 2020 deadline; China 'deliberately delaying the evacuation of Indians'; Mediator Sadhana Ramachandran arrives at Shaheen Bagh again and more news #NamasteTrump...

No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal? [Video]No trade deal now. But can Modi-Trump build confidence for a future deal?

HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 26:17Published

‘Amit Shah confirmed NRC, should we not take him seriously?’: Swara Bhasker [Video]‘Amit Shah confirmed NRC, should we not take him seriously?’: Swara Bhasker

HT Deep Dives into US President Donald Trump’s India visit. It’s pretty clear now that Trump's India Visit Won't Result In Even Limited Trade Deal. Question is can this visit build confidence to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 12:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to discuss CAA, NRC issues with Modi during India visit: Senior US administration official

"We have great respect for Indian Democratic traditions and institutions and we will continue to encourage India to uphold those traditions. We are concerned...
IndiaTimes

Trump plans to raise issue of religious freedom with PM Modi - official

U.S. President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom in India during his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi next week, a senior...
Reuters India


