One News Page > India News > Uttar Pradesh > Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhadra, five times India's current reserves

Around 3,000 tonne gold deposits discovered in UP's Sonbhadra, five times India's current reserves

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Other than gold, a few minerals have also been discovered in the area, Rai added.
Recent related news from verified sources

3k-tonne gold reserve in UP’s Sonbhadra: GSI

Sonbhadra, east UP’s mineral-rich district, could be sitting on a gold reserve of approximately 3,000 tonnes — five times India’s current reserve of 618.2...
IndiaTimes

Ximen Mining says new analysis of old Kenville gold mine samples has verified assays

Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) has posted results from the analysis of drill core and samples by previous operators at the Kenville gold mine at...
Proactive Investors


