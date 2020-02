From a shocking tragedy on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Nithiin's Bheeshma garnering the love of the audience to Dhanush's #D40 motion poster being all the rage, Sivakarthikeyan's first look of Doctor creating a stir and Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover being declared a disaster here are the biggest South newsmakers this past week

