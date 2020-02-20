Global  

Bhoot The Haunted Ship box office day 1 early estimates: Vicky Kaushal's horror flick has a slow start

Bollywood Life Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Our critic gave 3 stars to Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and in her review, she wrote, "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship starts off on a genuinely scary note. The first half is devoted to the build-up and some of it is quite chilling."
News video: ‘Bhoot is pure horror unlike other Bollywood films’: Vicky Kaushal

‘Bhoot is pure horror unlike other Bollywood films’: Vicky Kaushal 01:38

 Vicky Kaushal addressed a press conference on his upcoming film Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is based on the stranded cargo ship MV Wisdom found on Juhu Beach in 2011. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh.

Public Review| 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' [Video]Public Review| "Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship"

Actor Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer "Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" horror franchise finally hit the silver screens today.

Vicky Kaushal SHOCKING REACTION On Clash With Ayushmann Khurrana | Bhoot Promotion [Video]Vicky Kaushal SHOCKING REACTION On Clash With Ayushmann Khurrana | Bhoot Promotion

Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' and Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' are releasing on the same day. Watch the video to know what Vicky has to say on this clash.

Bhoot box office collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal starrer earns Rs 5.10 crore


Indian Express

Katrina reviews rumoured BF Vicky’s ‘Bhoot'

We all saw Katrina Kaif play the supportive (rumoured) girlfriend last evening as she attended a special careening of Vicky Kaushal’s horror flick ‘Bhoot...
IndiaTimes

