Week that was South: Indian 2 tragedy, #D40 motion poster, Bheeshma review

Saturday, 22 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

From a shocking tragedy on the sets of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Nithiin's Bheeshma garnering the love of the audience to Dhanush's #D40 motion poster being all the rage, Sivakarthikeyan's first look of Doctor creating a stir and Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover being declared a disaster; here are the biggest South newsmakers this past week 👓 View full article

