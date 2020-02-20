Global  

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia barred from attending Melania Trump's Delhi govt school visit: AAP

DNA Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
US First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a Delhi government school in South Delhi to attend a "happiness class". The curriculum was introduced by Manish Sisodia two years ago.
Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip? [Video]Watch: Will Melania Trump visit Delhi govt school during US President's trip?

US First Lady might visit a Delhi government school next week. Donald and wife Melania Trump will be on a two-day trip to India from February 24. She may visit a school to take a look at the state..

Deepfakes enter Indian election with Manoj Tiwari's Haryanvi video | OneIndia News [Video]Deepfakes enter Indian election with Manoj Tiwari's Haryanvi video | OneIndia News

Beware. Deepfakes have entered Indian elections. A video widely circulated before Delhi went to polls on 8th Feb appears to show Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari speaking languages he apparently..

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania Trump during Delhi school visit

As per the original schedule, both Kejriwal and Sisodia were to accompany Melania Trump during her visit to the school, people familiar with the matter said.
Zee News

CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited to Melania Trump’s school visit


Indian Express

