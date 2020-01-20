Global  

'Bihar has Modi's blessings': Nadda's reach out message for BJP workers

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Exhorting party workers in Bihar to spread the message that "BJP is synonymous with development", its national president J P Nadda on Saturday asked them to work towards ensuring the NDA's return to power in the assembly elections due later this year.
