Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > #FriendsReunion: Jennifer Aniston and other cast members announce a special comeback episode, and Twitter cannot keep calm

#FriendsReunion: Jennifer Aniston and other cast members announce a special comeback episode, and Twitter cannot keep calm

Bollywood Life Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
As per the reports, each star is expected to receive $2.5 million for taking part in the special episode of Friends Reunion
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Friends reunion: Cast set for special episode on HBO Max

Friends reunion: Cast set for special episode on HBO Max 00:41

 The Friends cast have announced they are reuniting for a special episode of the programme more than 15 years after it was last aired.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashleigh Murray Compares Filming An Episode Of “Riverdale” To “Katy Keene” [Video]Ashleigh Murray Compares Filming An Episode Of “Riverdale” To “Katy Keene”

“Riverdale” shot an episode in 8 days then after season 1, extended to 9 and 10 days. “Katy Keene” only had 7 days per episode and there was just as much happening! Ashleigh Murray dishes on..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 02:16Published

Where will Call the Midwife's 2020 Christmas special be set? [Video]Where will Call the Midwife's 2020 Christmas special be set?

Previous Call the Midwife Christmas specials have taken us to such exotic locations as the Outer Hebrides, West Sussex and South Africa – and now creator Heidi Thomas has revealed where she’s..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 05:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Friends cast to come together for HBO Max unscripted special; Jennifer Aniston confirms

The cast of the iconic TV show 'Friends' will be coming together for an "unscripted cast reunion special" on the HBO Max streaming platform this...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Jerusalem PostUSATODAY.comCBS NewsMashableZee News

'Friends' Reunion Special in the Works on HBO Max

The announcement of the big news was made after stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and others post the same promotional photo of the cast of the...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Jerusalem PostJust JaredTamworth HeraldFOXNews.comIndependentUSATODAY.comBusiness InsiderCBS NewsengadgetSeattle TimesMashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife #FriendsReunion: Jennifer Aniston and other cast members announce a special comeback episode, and Twitter cannot ke… https://t.co/Zft7zMcGfx 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.