Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Pakistan to honour Darren Sammy with Nishan-e-Haider, honorary citizenship

Pakistan to honour Darren Sammy with Nishan-e-Haider, honorary citizenship

Hindu Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The Pakistan government would confer honorary citizenship on former West Indian captain Darren Sammy for his role in bringing international cricket b
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pakistan to give honorary citizenship to Darren Sammy


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

the_hindu

The Hindu RT @TheHinduSports: Darren Sammy to be honoured for his role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan https://t.co/dlhqIVumJF 9 minutes ago

HABQ88

Hassaan Qureshi Darren Sammy to become honorary citizen of Pakistan https://t.co/c9ZiZr18VT via ESPNCricinfo app… https://t.co/CtHRvOeMpw 14 minutes ago

TheHinduSports

The Hindu - Sports Darren Sammy to be honoured for his role in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan https://t.co/dlhqIVumJF 19 minutes ago

farrukh03882949

Farrukh Mehmood hajazi we request to president of Pakistan, plz accept application of Darren sammy for honour citizenship,copied,nd share#PSL5 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.