Indian Idol 11 Grand Finale: Neha Kakkar REVEALS Aditya Narayan's wedding plans

Bollywood Life Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Indian Idol season 11 is coming to an end. The show has been showered with love all over the country and its finale would be held today and tomorrow. Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar would be seen performing together on stage on the Badri Ki Dulhania title track.
