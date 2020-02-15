Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan blessed with a baby boy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pavitra Punia and others pour in wishes

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan blessed with a baby boy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pavitra Punia and others pour in wishes

Bollywood Life Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Lovey Sasan and Koushik Krishnamurthi welcomed a baby boy on February 19 and named the little munchkin Royce
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

It's another baby boy for Lisa Haydon and husband Dino Lalvani!

Lisa Haydon, who already has a son, Zack, with husband Dino Lalvani, has become a mommy to another baby boy! The model-actress has named her new son Leo. It's a...
Mid-Day

Pic: Lisa welcomes her second baby boy

Actress Lisa Haydon, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, has been blessed with a baby boy. Lisa and her husband Dino Lalvani...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

ShivshankarBhu4

Shivshankar Bhujbal #ShivshankarBhu4 #WewantSathiya2 Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan blessed with a baby boy, Devoleena Bha… https://t.co/LHurVPZg84 7 minutes ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress Lovey Sasan blessed with a baby boy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Pavitra Punia and oth… https://t.co/MJkri51JOE 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.