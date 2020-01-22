Global  

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, where he will offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. In a tweet, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will offer prayers to Lord Ram in the afternoon and participate in the 'maha aarti' on the banks of river Sarayu in the evening.
Uddhav Thackeray meets top leaders in New Delhi, including PM Modi| OneIndia News

Uddhav Thackeray meets top leaders in New Delhi, including PM Modi| OneIndia News

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray called on PM Narendra Modi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says after meeting PM Narendra Modi in Delhi that We have discussed on Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of...

CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut

CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya informs Sanjay Raut

'Rahul Gandhi visits temples': Sena invites allies for Uddhav's Ayodhya trip

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray, will visit the temple town of Ayodhya, once the Shiv Sena-led coalition government completes 100 days in office.

Devendra Fadnavis challenges Shiv Sena to contest polls again, says will defeat ruling alliance

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his Ayodhya visit, Fadnavis said: "Now many people are going to Ayodhya. After going there, I hope your...
Zee News

Uddhav Thackeray dares BJP to pull down Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi govt

*Jalgaon:* Targetting the Opposition amid speculation of "Operation Lotus" in the state in April this year, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on...
Mid-Day


