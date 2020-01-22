Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on March 7

Saturday, 22 February 2020 () Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7, where he will offer prayers to Lord Ram to mark the completion of 100 days of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him. In a tweet, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will offer prayers to Lord Ram in the afternoon and participate in the 'maha aarti' on the banks of river Sarayu in the evening.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as well as Minister in Maharashtra Government, Aaditya Thackeray called on PM Narendra Modi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says after meeting PM Narendra Modi in Delhi that We have discussed on Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of...