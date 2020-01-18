Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan calls for ban on RSS

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan calls for ban on RSS

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Addressing a rally at Reshimbagh on Saturday, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan called for a ban on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh [Video]Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins the protest at Shaheen Bagh

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:08Published

Bhim Army chief urges people from all religions to join anti CAA protests [Video]Bhim Army chief urges people from all religions to join anti CAA protests

Bhim Army chief urges people from all religions to join anti CAA protests

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chandrashekhar Azad dares RSS chief to contest elections

Those who are keen to save the nation are not afraid of any punishment, says Bhim Army chief
Hindu

Manuvaad will end only with ban on RSS: Bhim Army chief


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.