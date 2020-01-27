Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Ravi Shankar Prasad > Sinister campaign on social media to influence judiciary: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Sinister campaign on social media to influence judiciary: Ravi Shankar Prasad

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday expressed concern over "sinister campaign" on the social media attempting to influence the judiciary, where some people expect through this tool, the judiciary could be eventually influenced.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Media Not Unfair To Warren

Media Not Unfair To Warren 01:01

 For months Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign has been fading away. Her poll numbers are abysmal. She got disappointing results in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. Her campaign identified the source of all its misfortunes: The Media. Warren's fans have taken to social media to complain about...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh instigating people against Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad [Video]Shaheen Bagh instigating people against Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Shaheen Bagh instigating people against Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 03:59Published

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India idea | Oneindia News [Video]Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Shaheen Bagh is an anti-India idea | Oneindia News

CJI agrees to hear death row convict's plea urgently, CJI says nothing more urgent than plea of someone who is going to be hanged, Chidambaram says those opposed to Shaheen Bagh are opposed to Gandhi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Discussed data sovereignty, Digital India with Satya Nadella, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday discussed on a range of issues including data sovereignty and Digital India with Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Bid to sway courts dangerous: Prasad

Disapproving the campaign by some people on social media to try to influence outcomes of judicial verdicts and thereafter start criticising if the judgment is...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vdhiman_89

dhiman_saab RT @svaradarajan: Breathtaking hypocrisy given that the most sinister use of media, social media, populism, lies, threats, pressure and vio… 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.