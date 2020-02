Politricks As Usual (Will Not Attend Banquet For Trump As Sonia Not Invited: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury) - https://t.co/YaPJJGIkeM https://t.co/oCUmYtlQDg 11 minutes ago Times of News Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines invite to attend Donald Trump banquet after Sonia snubbed https://t.co/fG4IpZ5M9S 12 minutes ago Shopoutnews.com Will not attend banquet for Trump as Sonia not invited: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury https://t.co/PV5SR9vpjY https://t.co/hfY2xzH46M 49 minutes ago Nikhil Patel RT @NH_India: #Congress leader in the #LokSabha #AdhirRanjanChowdhury, who has been invited to attend the dinner with #US President #Donald… 1 hour ago BELOGIKAL RT @TOIIndiaNews: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won't attend Trump dinner, cites exclusion of Sonia https://t.co/ODromB8HEm 1 hour ago madrasanizamulhuda Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won’t attend Trump dinner, cites exclusion of Sonia Gandhi Congress leader in Adhir Ranjan C… https://t.co/i8qFV8auNY 1 hour ago Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won't attend Trump dinner, cites exclusion of Sonia https://t.co/ssDTkTowEF https://t.co/RholkrwZXL 2 hours ago PUNEET VIZH Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury won’t attend Trump dinner, cites exclusion of Sonia Gandhi https://t.co/bgppdvL5KR 2 hours ago