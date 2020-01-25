Global  

PM Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Mishra

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Supreme Court Judge Arun Mishra on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership which he said led to India emerging as a “responsible and friendly member of the international community” and also praised Modi as a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally.
