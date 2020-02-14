Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Women gather outside Delhi`s Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA

Women gather outside Delhi`s Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA

Zee News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A large number of women protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) gathered outside Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night blocking road no. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Mamata Banerjee leads list of artists using canvas to protest against CAA, NRC

One of the works exhibited outside the Esplanade metro station in Kolkata is the creation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who usually prefers the...
Hindu


Tweets about this

cms_khan

patriot RT @ZeeNews: Women gather outside Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA https://t.co/W3hi8CfD1w 4 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Women gather outside Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA https://t.co/W3hi8CfD1w 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.