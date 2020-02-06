Global  

Women gather outside Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station to protest against CAA

Zee News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A large number of women protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) gathered outside Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi on Saturday night blocking road no. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.
Anti-CAA protest: Entry, exit gates of Delhi’s Jaffrabad metro station closed

The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad metro station were closed on Sunday after an overnight protest by around 500 people, mostly women, against the
