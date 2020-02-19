Global  

Congress leader likens Donald Trump to Bollywood villain 'Mogambo'

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Hitting out at the central government for spending crores of rupees to welcome Donald Trump, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday called the US President "Mogambo", the villain essayed by late actor Amrish Puri in the Bollywood film 'Mr India'. He claimed that the government is doing everything to make "Mogambo"...
News video: Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress

Trump ally Stone sentenced to 40 months for lying to Congress 03:07

 Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was sentenced to serve 40 months in jail in a case that embroiled the Justice Department in political controversy and provoked the ire of the U.S. president. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

