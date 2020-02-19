Congress leader likens Donald Trump to Bollywood villain 'Mogambo'

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hitting out at the central government for spending crores of rupees to welcome Donald Trump, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday called the US President "Mogambo", the villain essayed by late actor Amrish Puri in the Bollywood film 'Mr India'. He claimed that the government is doing everything to make "Mogambo"...


