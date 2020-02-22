Global  

GSI: Extractable gold in Sonbhadra about 160kg

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has said there has been no discovery of gold deposits of around 3,000 tonne in Sonbhadra district of UP, as claimed by a district mining official. “GSI has not estimated such kind of vast resource of gold deposits in Sonbhadra district.
No discovery of around 3000-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra: GSI

The exploration works of the GSI for gold was not satisfactory and the results were not encouraging to come up with major resources for gold in Sonbhadra...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduKhaleej TimesDNAZee News

