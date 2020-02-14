Kerala: Evicted by landlord, mental hospital becomes this family's new home
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () After his landlord threw him out for not paying rent on time and also destroyed his livelihood, 40-year-old Suresh Kumar lost his mental balance and was admitted to a mental hospital almost a month ago. Since then, his wife, 29, and two daughters aged 10 and 3, who have nowhere to go, have also sought refuge at the government hospital at Peroorkada along with him.
Hunter Henry is a rock star at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. And if people don’t know his name, they know his food! 14-year-old Hunter is currently on the heart transplant waitlist, but his family says his palate is one of the best. Hunter not only trains and cooks with the...