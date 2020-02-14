Kerala: Evicted by landlord, mental hospital becomes this family's new home

After his landlord threw him out for not paying rent on time and also destroyed his livelihood, 40-year-old Suresh Kumar lost his mental balance and was admitted to a mental hospital almost a month ago. Since then, his wife, 29, and two daughters aged 10 and 3, who have nowhere to go, have also sought refuge at the government hospital at Peroorkada along with him.

