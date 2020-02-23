Global  

Mumbai: Rs 15 crore tickets found on tout using 'book fast' software

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Railway officials have tracked down tickets worth Rs 15 crore from a tout in Gujarat who used to corner tatkal tickets using a software that helps bypass certain procedures, thus giving him a headstart over others.
