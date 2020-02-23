Mumbai: Rs 15 crore tickets found on tout using 'book fast' software Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Railway officials have tracked down tickets worth Rs 15 crore from a tout in Gujarat who used to corner tatkal tickets using a software that helps bypass certain procedures, thus giving him a headstart over others. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this laxman sharma RT @TOIMumbai: Mumbai: Rs 15 crore tickets found on tout using 'book fast' software https://t.co/dXQibgWgmd 1 hour ago TOI Mumbai Mumbai: Rs 15 crore tickets found on tout using 'book fast' software https://t.co/dXQibgWgmd 2 hours ago TOI Cities Mumbai: Rs 15 crore tickets found on tout using 'book fast' software https://t.co/dXR1BawhRS 2 hours ago