Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Honour that he will be with us tomorrow, PM Modi on Donald Trump

Honour that he will be with us tomorrow, PM Modi on Donald Trump

Zee News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
President Trump, accompanied by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, will visit India on 24 and 25 February.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour

Donald Trump arrives in Ahmedabad for two-day India tour 00:32

 US president Donald Trump arrives to a warm welcome in the western city of Ahmedabad at the start of a two-day tour of India.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India [Video]'Guest is God': Trump arrives to crowds and dance in India

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad on Monday to a raucous reception, at the start of a visit during which the two sides will aim to reset relations that have..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:04Published

'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties [Video]'America loves India': Trump and Modi hail India-US ties

US president invokes Bollywood and cricket stars in his address at fully-packed stadium in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'See you soon in Ahmedabad,' tweets Narendra Modi ahead of Donald Trump's visit

United States President Donald Trump will begin his maiden official two-day state visit to India on Monday, becoming the seventh American President to visit the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsWorldNews

Trump Visit May Be High On Optics, Low On Substance – Analysis

By Arul Louis* Donald Trump returns to India this weekend as US president, looking forward to a cinematic spectacle of adulating millions to stake his claim...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.