MiG 29k crashes off South Goa

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
An Indian Navy MiG 29K fighter jet on a routine training sortie crashed into the Arabian Sea. The pilot is safe and has been rescued by the local naval authorities at INS Hansa. In November 2019, a trainer version of the MiG29k crashed about 30 km from Goa's capital.
